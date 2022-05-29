CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CACI. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $321.00.

CACI opened at $284.87 on Friday. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.41.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CACI International will post 17.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CACI International by 42.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $193,933,000 after purchasing an additional 221,504 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in CACI International by 485.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 51,267 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,387,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 367.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,154,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

