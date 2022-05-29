Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

NYSE:BURL opened at $171.63 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $142.41 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.99.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.38% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores to $209.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global cut Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 84.0% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.