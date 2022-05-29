Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.
NYSE:BURL opened at $171.63 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $142.41 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.99.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.38% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 84.0% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)
