BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Update

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the April 30th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BTBD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BT Brands has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. BT Brands had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.19%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BT Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of BT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

