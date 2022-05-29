BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Update

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the April 30th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BTBD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BT Brands has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. BT Brands had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.19%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BT Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BT Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTBD Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of BT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

