BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Down 60.6% in May

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the April 30th total of 236,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BSQUARE by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BSQUARE by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:BSQR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 34,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,863. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.

BSQUARE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.