BRT Apartments’ (BRT) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of BRT Apartments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of BRT Apartments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 121.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould purchased 6,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,410.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,996,822 shares in the company, valued at $59,906,471.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.