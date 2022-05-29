Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Short Interest Down 57.9% in May

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the April 30th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 364.6% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 382,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 1,816.1% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 278,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 264,185 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 364,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 120,636 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 168,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 106,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $921,000. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCAC stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

