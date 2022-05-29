Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.694 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

In related news, Director William John Cox acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$77.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,198.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$646,399.65.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

