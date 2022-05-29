Brookfield Business Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C($1.66). The business had revenue of C$17.07 billion during the quarter.

