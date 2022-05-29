Brokerages Set Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Target Price at $144.00

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

TLTZY has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) to SEK 160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. SEB Equities downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a SEK 120 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 170 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of TLTZY opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $722.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6811 per share. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 268.76%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

