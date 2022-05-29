Brokerages Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Target Price at $7.24

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.24.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

SIRI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. 13,985,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,511,468. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

