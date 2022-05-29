Brokerages Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target at $48.59

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna downgraded Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,415,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,761 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after buying an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 2,462.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. Lyft has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $63.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. Lyft’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

