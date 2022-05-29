Brokerages Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Target Price at $486.28

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $490.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE HUM traded up $8.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $461.21. 522,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,277. Humana has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $472.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after purchasing an additional 919,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,264,000 after purchasing an additional 292,456 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

