Brokerages Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Price Target at $33.00

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

HR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.48. 2,798,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,081. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.