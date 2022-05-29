Brokerages Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Target Price at $109.00

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,668.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $3,960,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,232 over the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Globe Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.