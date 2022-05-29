Brokerages Set Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Price Target at $10.17

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

FENC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,008. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 8.96. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

