Brokerages Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) PT at $25.13

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $96,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,831,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,874,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,248 shares of company stock worth $559,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $93,363,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at $21,322,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $33,625,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $26,981,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLY traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. 4,035,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,176,784. Fastly has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fastly (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

