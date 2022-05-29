Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Price Target at C$5.31

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

ESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th.

ESI stock opened at C$4.84 on Thursday. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.27 and a twelve month high of C$5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.68. The firm has a market cap of C$787.03 million and a PE ratio of -7.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.78.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$332.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.0798361 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at C$3,781,041.88.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

