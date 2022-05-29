Brokerages Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Price Target at $50.40

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.40.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
In other Dutch Bros news, Director Stephen Gillett acquired 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at $124,220.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,222,250 shares of company stock worth $267,655,469 in the last quarter.
Dutch Bros stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,764. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Dutch Bros Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
