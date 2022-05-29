Brokerages Set Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT at $12.56

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on DSEY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Diversey alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversey stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,362. Diversey has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Diversey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.