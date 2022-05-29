Brokerages Set CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Target Price at $12.67

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CECE shares. TheStreet lowered CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

CECE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 149,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,999. The company has a market cap of $224.96 million, a P/E ratio of 80.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.60. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $8.37.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 13,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $76,820.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,893 shares of company stock valued at $103,170. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 158,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

