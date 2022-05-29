Brokerages Set Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Price Target at $27.70

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BVRDF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.91) to €30.80 ($32.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.38) to €30.00 ($31.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

BVRDF stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

