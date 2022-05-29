Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Target Price at $26.09

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of BE opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $37,680.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,326.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,437 shares of company stock worth $1,939,871. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $10,129,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

