Brokerages Set Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) PT at $43.00

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSFFF shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Basic-Fit from €42.00 ($44.68) to €43.00 ($45.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Basic-Fit in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

BSFFF opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75. Basic-Fit has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $57.77.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

