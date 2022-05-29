Brokerages Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target at $19.00

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

Several research firms have commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,200 shares in the company, valued at $367,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,100 shares of company stock worth $83,024 and have sold 206,730 shares worth $1,695,968. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 348,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 14.1% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,191,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 147,377 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 61.6% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 510,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 194,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 545,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

