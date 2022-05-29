Brokerages Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.47 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.16 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported sales of $10.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $69.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.62 million to $116.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $82.78 million, with estimates ranging from $68.57 million to $98.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.
NASDAQ YMAB traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 374,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,717. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $39.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
