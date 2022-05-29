Brokerages Expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) to post sales of $125.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.42 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $126.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $493.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.09 million to $504.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $504.03 million, with estimates ranging from $478.16 million to $529.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 41.05%. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,947,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,074,000 after acquiring an additional 202,307 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,962,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 504,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 77,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,581,000 after acquiring an additional 167,049 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HEP traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 147,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,412. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

