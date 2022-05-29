Brokerages Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Halliburton.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,353 shares of company stock valued at $10,257,930. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,457 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 22.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 116,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,633 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,138,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,038,960. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.29. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halliburton (HAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.