Brokerages Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.89). Sunrun reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

RUN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.44. 8,081,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,030,550. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 2.24. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $676,518.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,748 shares of company stock worth $1,225,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,002,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after buying an additional 247,464 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Sunrun by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sunrun by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 412,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

