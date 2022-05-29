Brokerages Anticipate Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) to report $257.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.73 million to $263.50 million. Sotera Health posted sales of $251.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $897,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHC stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 416,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,252. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.37. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

