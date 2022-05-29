Brokerages Anticipate Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.83 million and the lowest is $13.11 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full-year sales of $61.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.52 million to $61.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.78 million, with estimates ranging from $79.50 million to $81.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerva Surgical.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07).

UTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Minerva Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of Minerva Surgical stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.50. 2,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,147. Minerva Surgical has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Surgical (UTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.