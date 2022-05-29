Brokerages Anticipate Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.06 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) will report $187.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.00 million and the highest is $187.60 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $163.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $786.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $784.00 million to $787.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $869.99 million, with estimates ranging from $850.50 million to $893.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.10.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 56.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.58. 443,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.89. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

