Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.09 Million

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) will post $16.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.75 million to $16.44 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $65.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.58 million to $67.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.25 million, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $70.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 141.02% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 99,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.48. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 821,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 283,224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 78.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 51,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.