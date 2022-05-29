Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.09 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) will post $16.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.75 million to $16.44 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $18.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $65.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.58 million to $67.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.25 million, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $70.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 141.02% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 99,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,161. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.48. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 821,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 283,224 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 78.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 51,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 18.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.