Brokerages Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) will post $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.90. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Shares of GLPI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,086. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.45%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

