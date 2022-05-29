Brokerages Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.19). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 21,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $174,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,986 shares of company stock valued at $506,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 26,559,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624,249 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,810,000 after acquiring an additional 224,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,551,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,275,000 after acquiring an additional 207,988 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

