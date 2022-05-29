Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Holdings Lifted by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Broadwind worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadwind by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

BWEN stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

