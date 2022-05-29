Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.14. 16,309,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,966,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

