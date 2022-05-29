Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 181,024 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181,024 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Lennar worth $34,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $1,036,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lennar by 0.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $81.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

