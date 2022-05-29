Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 149,782 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149,782 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of PulteGroup worth $14,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $50,294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $49,345,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $32,756,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $45.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

PulteGroup Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

