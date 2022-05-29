Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 83 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Masimo worth $16,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 201.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Shares of MASI opened at $143.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

