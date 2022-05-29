Bridgewater Associates LP Has $37.73 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209,306 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $37,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,493 shares of company stock valued at $261,266 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

