Bridgewater Associates LP Has $30.54 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,973 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $30,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,842 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $48.63 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

