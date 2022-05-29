Bridgewater Associates LP Has $25.09 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $25,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,318,000 after purchasing an additional 288,394 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 341,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 157,948 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,161,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $352.17 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.43 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $459.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.44.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

