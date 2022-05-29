Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 110,359 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,359 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.70.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,668 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,888. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

