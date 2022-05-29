Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

BRCK stock opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.75. Brickability Group has a 52 week low of GBX 85 ($1.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 114 ($1.43). The company has a market capitalization of £264.20 million and a PE ratio of 16.70.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

