Brian Richard Hole Sells 515 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $18,086.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,085 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,720.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,767 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $85,666.32.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,511 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $78,167.43.

On Monday, May 16th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $82,025.30.

On Friday, May 13th, Brian Richard Hole sold 3,594 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $114,073.56.

On Friday, March 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $81,922.88.

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $70,677.50.

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $45.91.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,033,000. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

