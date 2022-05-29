Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88. Brady also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.08-$3.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRC. StockNews.com raised Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE BRC opened at $49.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88. Brady has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

