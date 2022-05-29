Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Shares Sold by Gratia Capital LLC

Gratia Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,511 shares during the period. Bowman Consulting Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Gratia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gratia Capital LLC owned about 0.74% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

BWMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of BWMN opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.93 million and a PE ratio of 767.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.