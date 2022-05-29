Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowlero Corp. is an owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association. Bowlero Corp., formerly known as Isos Acquisition Corporation, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BOWL opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 36.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 266,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 1,446.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

