Bonfida (FIDA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.69 Million

Bonfida (FIDA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001671 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $21.91 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bonfida has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 638.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,678.88 or 0.15966224 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.85 or 0.00504528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00033699 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008698 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bonfida

