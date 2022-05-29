Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Down 36.0% in May

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bolloré stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. Bolloré has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

